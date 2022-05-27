Tornado hit Yadkin County with 95 mph winds Thursday Night; NWS confirms

This storm produced another tornado in Iredell County just minutes before

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A tornado hit Yadkin County Thursday night with powerful winds up to 95 mph. That's the word from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg who went and investigated the storm damage on Friday afternoon.

This hit the southwest corner of the county near the small community of Buck Shoals, and near Windsors Crossroads. There were numerous mature trees that were either snapped or uprooted by the storm, according to meteorologists on the ground. The area isn't heavily populated, but there was also damage to a shed. Nobody was injured in the tornado.

The storm first touched down near Howards Bridge Rd, then continued for a mile and a half before lifting around Redbud Lane. The width of the tornado was approximate 100 yards - or the length of a football field.

This tornado came out of a storm that had a history of damage. Just a few miles south, it dropped an even stronger tornado in Iredell County near Love Valley. That storm had winds of 115 mph and injured one person. It was on the ground for close to 6 miles.

One storm, two tornadoes.

The Iredell County tornado fell apart, then dropped another tornado across the Yadkin County border just after 7pm Thursday.

We were following this for you with tornado warning coverage on @WFMY yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KpVsouULzE — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 27, 2022

Severe weather across North Carolina was a big deal on Thursday night and again on Friday morning. Damage was felt across the state from the mountains to the coast with heavy rain, high winds, lightning, flooding, and a few tornadoes.