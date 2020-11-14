Yadkin River reaches highest flood level in decades after storms

The Yadkin River is reaching its peak in major flood stage after heavy rains in the Triad.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Flooding was still a major threat in parts of the Triad Friday.

In Davidson County, the Yadkin River reached major flood stage.

The waterline extended well past the river's usual banks and into the trees at Yadkin River Park on the Davidson-Rowan County line.

Several people came out to get a look at the river for themselves at the park.

John Jackson from Forsyth County was planning a hunting trip Friday. Since his plans would have meant boating downriver, he decided against it.

"There's no way I would think about putting into this river right now. I'm hunting out of a little 17 foot canoe with a small motor on the back end of it and I don't even think it would make it back upriver. I really don't and not to mention with all the debris

"It's crazy because to think of we only had rain for less than 12 hours and it caused the river to get this high it's really amazing actually," Brad Evans said. He drove from Lexington to see the river.

"We used to ride up here in the pontoon boat and this is the first I've ever seen the water all the way up," said Curtis Foster, "That's a lot of water. Amazing, the power of that water."

He came to check out river levels with his wife Sheila.

"He's been on the lake ever since you were what twelve years old and he's never seen it this high," said Sheila Foster.

Davidson County Emergency Management said they are keeping a close eye on areas close to the river and the streams that feed into it. There are some roads closed due to flooding.