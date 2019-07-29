YADKINVILLE, N.C. — The Yadkinville Fire Department dealt with a major gas leak Monday morning.

The leak was on West Main Street, which was closed to traffic while crews investigated. Frontier Natural Gas stopped the flow of gas and repaired the leak. The road reopened after it was temporarily closed.

Yadkinville Fire was assisted by the Courtney Fire Department, Yadkin County Fire Marshal, Yadkin EMS, Yadkinville Police and the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

