YADKINVILLE, N.C. — The Yadkinville Fire Department is dealing with a major gas leak Monday morning.

The leak is on West Main Street, which is closed to traffic while crews investigate.

Drivers should avoid the area if they can.

Yadkinville Fire was assisted by the Courtney Fire Department, Yadkin County Fire Marshal, Yadkin EMS, Yadkinville Police and the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

