Yadkinville man facing charges in robbing same bank twice in Forsyth County

A 34-year-old man is charged after robbing Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Clemmons twice- once in June 2022 and again in Jan. 2023.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkinville man is facing charges after he was accused of robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County.

Manuel Massas, 34, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Massas robbed Piedmont Federal Savings Bank on Clemmons Road once on June 13, 2022 and again on Jan. 6 with a gun. After an ongoing investigation, a search warrant for Massas' home was obtained and he was arrested.

In addition to the two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, Massas is charged with felony firearm by felon and probation violations. His bond is set at $200,000.

