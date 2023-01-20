Yadkinville man facing charges in robbing same bank twice in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkinville man is facing charges after he was accused of robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County.
Manuel Massas, 34, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Massas robbed Piedmont Federal Savings Bank on Clemmons Road once on June 13, 2022 and again on Jan. 6 with a gun. After an ongoing investigation, a search warrant for Massas' home was obtained and he was arrested.
In addition to the two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, Massas is charged with felony firearm by felon and probation violations. His bond is set at $200,000.
