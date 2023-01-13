Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem

Yadkinville Road is closed at Olivet Church Road in Winston-Salem Friday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday.

The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

