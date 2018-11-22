YANCEYVILLE, NC - Yanceyville town officials issued a boil water advisory Thursday after experiencing low pressure and outages throughout the water system. The town says a water pump malfunction caused the low pressure and outages.

Periods of low water pressure can allow bacteria to get into the water system. Officials have not said if there's any bacteria in the system, but issued the advisory as a precautionary measure until lab results are confirmed.

Officials advised to boil water for consumption (drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) for one minute to kill any disease-causing organisms or use bottled water.

