AMBER Alert issued: 6-year-old girl allegedly abducted in north Texas

Kobie Shar Holiman was allegedly abducted in Bells, Texas. Two suspects are wanted in connection with this alleged abduction.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in Bells, Texas, which is in northeast of Dallas.

Kobie Shar Holiman is about 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 39 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are unsure of what she was wearing at the time she was allegedly abducted.

The suspects wanted in connection with this alleged abduction are Kindel Kody Holiman and Jaydn Faith Muller.

Kindel is described as a white man who is 29 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Muller is described as a white woman who is 27 years old. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspects are driving a maroon, 2020 Ford Explorer with paper temporary license plates.

Police believe Kobie is in grave or immediate danger so finding her quickly is critical.