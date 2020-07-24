Let your voice be heard ahead of Guilford County Board of Education Meeting

You can email the Board of Education with your thoughts on reentry before Tuesday's final school year decision.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A High-stakes decision is coming Tuesday.

What will Guilford County Schools decide about going back to school?

Parents and students might feel the anticipation building over the weekend, but you can let your voice be heard while we wait.

First, check out this survey Guilford Parents Academy put out.

The survey consists of nine questions to gauge how parents handled remote learning at the end of last school year, so the district can make improvements.

RELATED: Back-to-School Blog: COVID-19 information, resources, guide for parents and students



If you have concerns, comments, questions, or suggestions ahead of Tuesday, you can reach the Board of Education by emailing boardofed@gscnc.com.

Make sure the subject line is 'public comments 7/28/20.'

That way, the board can see which scenario you are in favor of before the final decision is made.

If you have questions about a virtual academy, go to the FAQ sheet the district compiled first. An answer to your question might already be there.