Let your voice be heard ahead of Guilford County Board of Education Meeting

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A High-stakes decision is coming Tuesday.
What will Guilford County Schools decide about going back to school?
Parents and students might feel the anticipation building over the weekend, but you can let your voice be heard while we wait.
First, check out this survey Guilford Parents Academy put out.
The survey consists of nine questions to gauge how parents handled remote learning at the end of last school year, so the district can make improvements.
If you have concerns, comments, questions, or suggestions ahead of Tuesday, you can reach the Board of Education by emailing boardofed@gscnc.com.
Make sure the subject line is 'public comments 7/28/20.'
That way, the board can see which scenario you are in favor of before the final decision is made.
If you have questions about a virtual academy, go to the FAQ sheet the district compiled first. An answer to your question might already be there.
The deadline to apply for virtual school is August 1, but the district might give parents more time to consider.
"We may be able to extend the deadline beyond August 1," Chief Academic Officer Dr. Whitney Oakley said. "But we also have to build our staffing plan and makes sure we have the right number of teachers for the students who register so we are encouraging parents to register now if they are interested."