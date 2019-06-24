DURHAM, N.C. — The Museum of Life and Science in Durham is asking for help naming the six endangered red wolf pups born in April!

To vote, check out the museum's website. You can pick from four sets of North Carolina-based names you feel best suits the little guys.

The picks are:

Fisher, Jockey, Mitchell, Pilot, Umstead, Haw

Murray, Roxboro, Britannia, Shenandoah, Lavender, Elgin

Hatteras, Bodie, Currituck, Oak, Ocracoke, Lookout

Bronto, Lunar, Sprout, Rocket, Mist, Carolina

You have until June 28 at noon to vote. The winning names will be announced the next week. The pups were born on April 22.

The Museum says there are about 260 red wolves left in the world. This family is one of the only multigenerational packs of endangered red wolves in captivity nationwide.

