School supplies for parking tickets! Yes, get out of that parking ticket, help restock the Teacher Supply Warehouse

You have until Dec. 15 to donate school supplies and avoid paying parking fines in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s not fun paying a parking ticket but now you can swap that fee in order to help teachers and students.

The city of Greensboro will accept new and unwrapped school supplies or cash donations to restock the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines.

The deal is good until Dec. 15 after that, you’ll have to pay that fine.

However, the parking fine swap for supplies does not apply to handicapped parking violation fines.

Greensboro will donate all supplies to the warehouse which allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items four times a year for free.

Supplies or cash donations must be equal to or greater than the fine amount.

In order to take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to drop off supplies at the Parking Office located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. You can donate cash by visiting GEA. Your citation number must be included on the GEA donation form to ensure your fine will be canceled. The Parking Office cannot accept cash donations directly.

“Now more than ever our community needs to pull together and support each other as best we can. We are thrilled to partner with the Guilford Education Alliance again,” Greensboro City Manager David Parrish said.

Here's a list of needed school supplies:

Suggested donations include: