WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A little holiday cheer, goes a long way.

That's according to one Winston-Salem single mother, Rebecca Newman.

Rebecca and her three kids, plus her nephew, were in line at the Tanglewood Festival of Lights last week. Newman said she waited in line for a while and when she pulled up to pay, the cashier told her she'd already been taken care of by the car in front of her.

It's $15 dollars to get into the Festival of Lights. Newman said that's a lot for her as a single mom working three jobs. But more than anything, she said the kind act restored her faith in humanity.

She made a viral post about the act of kindness, trying to locate the person who paid for her family.

We now know it was Alan Hill who works for Tarheel Residential Tree Service, tarheelresidential.com. The car logos gave it away! Newman said she posted about the business so they're seemingly small gesture is recognized in a big way.

WFMY News 2 will be interviewing Newman and Hill this afternoon. Check back for updates.