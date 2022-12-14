You know how to drive safely in the rain, but THEY don't

Why you should never use cruise control when it rains.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

There's always that guy and that guy who doesn't put on their headlights when it is raining, which makes it harder for all of us to see them.

Then there are those people who turn on their hazard lights, which reflect off the wet streets and don't allow you to know when other drivers are changing lanes.

You may be doing all the right things, but you can’t count on everyone else.

“I think that's one of the biggest things, I think people don't think about. They say ‘I'm focused', but you have to remember there are other people on the road, so they have to do some defensive driving,” said Amber Smith, State Farm Agency Owner in Greensboro.

According to the US Department of Transportation, there are nearly 1.2 million automobile accidents each year related to weather. A majority of those accidents happen during rainfall, 46% and 70% happen when the pavement is wet.

Major accidents are one thing, but oftentimes, when we get into a fender bender, we think it's not that big of a deal and we can just exchange info with the other person. Our insurance expert from State Farm says, not a chance.

“We strongly recommend even if it's minor damage always call the police and get a police report, don't try to decide or determine who was at fault, call the police, get a report, call your insurance company and take pictures and let them handle it from there,” said Smith.

A police report, as in the official paperwork, is your friend. Otherwise, it's your word against the word of the other driver. Don't even invite that frustration.



WHY YOU SHOULDN’T USE CRUISE CONTROL