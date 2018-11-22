GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — This year, Duke Energy sent out a few tips to help you save energy while cooking that Turkey, or saving leftovers!

Many of these tips can be used all throughout the year to help save energy and money.

Here are just a few:

You'll use up to 80 percent less energy by microwaving smaller servings. You can also use the toaster oven.

Set your freezer to 0°F. If the temperature of your refrigerator is 10 degrees colder than necessary, it can use 25 percent more energy

Baking lots of cookies or a couple pies at one time saves energy. If you’ve got an oven window, take advantage of it! Opening the oven door wastes energy and lowers the temperature as much as 25°F.

A 6" pot on an 8" burner wastes over 40 percent of the burner's heat. Using the right-sized pot on stove burners can save about $36 annually for an electric range or $18 for gas.

