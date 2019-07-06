GREENSBORO, N.C. — Across the country, people spend the month of June shining a light on the problem of gun violence.

In Greensboro, victims' families and survivors gathered downtown on Thursday to remember loved ones. This year, police report a rise in violent crime, and crime involving firearms. Since the beginning of 2019, 17 people were murdered in Greensboro. Of those 17, 11 incidents involved guns.

As police vow to get even more illegal weapons of the street, the families impacted by these killings say it's going to take the whole community coming together for change.

"The bad part about it is you never ever get over it," said Patricia Roberts, "Like some of the ladies said, we live with this every day. We put on a smiley face. But deep down inside, we are crushed and it doesn't go away."

Roberts is one of several mothers whose child was murdered. Her son, Robert Ledwell, was shot at his home in 1997, and the killer was never caught.

"Sometimes I find myself really breaking down. Even after all the years of gone by," she said.

Mobile Users Click Here: Going Orange For Gun Violence

Going Orange For Gun Violence As Families Remember Murdered Loved Ones Greensboro families of murdered loved ones came together to speak out against gun violence. Families remembered their loved ones with a candlelight vigil. Greensboro families of murdered loved ones came together to speak out against gun violence. Families remembered their loved ones with a candlelight vigil. Greensboro families of murdered loved ones came together to speak out against gun violence. Families remembered their loved ones with a candlelight vigil. Greensboro families of murdered loved ones came together to speak out against gun violence. Families remembered their loved ones with a candlelight vigil. Greensboro families of murdered loved ones came together to speak out against gun violence. Families remembered their loved ones with a candlelight vigil. Greensboro families of murdered loved ones came together to speak out against gun violence. Families remembered their loved ones with a candlelight vigil. Greensboro families of murdered loved ones came together to speak out against gun violence. Families remembered their loved ones with a candlelight vigil.

Since the beginning of 2019, Greensboro Police seized around 500 guns - most of them, illegal.

"When I was growing up, it wasn't much of that," said LaQuan Roberts, "We didn't really see a lot of gun violence. If we did, it was a blue moon."

He's fought this fight before. Back in 2016, he helped bring rival gangs together as they pledged an end to gun violence.

RELATED: 12 Shootings In Less Than A Week Sparks ‘Stop Gun Violence’ Walk In High Point

Not long after, someone he considered a friend shot him, leaving him paralyzed.

"February 21st, 2017," he said, "The altercation turned into him getting an AR-15 and he shot me three times."

They remember those lost to the violence, pray for an end, and hope that others will stand with them to stop it.

"It can be changed, but everyone has to be willing to put in the work," Roberts said.

RELATED: 'Gun Violence Has Become More of An Epidemic' | 17 Homicides In Greensboro So Far In 2019, 11 Of Them Are Gun-Related: Police

RELATED: 189 Guns Off High Point Streets Means 189 Fewer Opportunities For Violent Crime: Police