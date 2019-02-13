On Valentine's Day WFMY News 2 was about YOU loving who YOU are. We shared stories about improving your body image and hosted an all-day smash the scale event!

Folks showed up to smash a scale with a sledgehammer!

SMASH THE SCALE! We Want You #2LoveYourself This Valentine's Day Smash the scale! WFMY News 2 LITERALLY let people smash a scale on Valentine's Day to promote a body positive message -- LOVE YOURSELF!

If you couldn't make it out, here's an easy step you can take at home: Write on a piece of paper two things you love about yoursef and stick it on your mirror. That way you can focus on that instead of the flaws some of us might see in ourselves.