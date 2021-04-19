YouDay: How you become your 'what'

You have the power to become who you desire to, but it takes responsibility to do so.

You get out of life what you permit in life. What you permit in life is what you become.

You are your "what". Your "what" are four elements that create the person that exists today. So what exactly is this "what" ? They consist of the words you speak, the habits you obey, the actions you permit, and the thoughts you accept.

To change your life you must change your "what" . This is how your "what" works: the thoughts you think are released through your words creating an audio expression of your internal belief system. Your words then drive your life towards the actions you manifest. Consistent actions become your habits. These four elements working in unison produce who you are.

Remember your WHAT is who you are and if you don't like who you are change your "what" .