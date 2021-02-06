YouDay: Keeping your focus

Coach LaMonte shares how to stay focused in a busy world with several distractions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There was a little boy who lived in a small Mexican village that bordered California. Every day the little boy would ride his bike to America carrying a book bag filled with mulch. Each day he was stopped at the border and asked what his business in American entailed. Each day we would say to the same border patrol officer that he was riding his bike into America to carry mulch. The border patrol officer looked within the contents of the book bag and indeed the boy was carrying mulch.

This went on for several months, every day, riding his bike into America, carrying mulch. One day the border patrol officer noticed that the little didn't show up for several days. What was every day oddly became no days. Months later the border patrol officer was in town with his family dining. He spotted the little boy in the village with friends. He approached the boy and asked him where he had been, and curiously what he was doing with all that mulch? The boy replied, "Sir, it wasn't the mulch I was carrying...I was actually smuggling bikes".

The moral of the story is not to be distracted by the obvious but to pay close attention to everything around you. Many of you have focused on the wrong things for so long that it has become a destructive pattern that has left you with questions and no direction. Pull yourself back and look at the entire situation....I am sure you will find your answer. It has always been there...Look past the obvious. You will see it.