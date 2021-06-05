YouDay: The story you beileve

Coach LaMonte explains that the story you believe is the story you live.

It’s possible to believe too much of your own story that you never find freedom and healing.

This happens when you see yourself out of the lens of your pain and have completely dismissed healing as a possibility.

We can believe our story so much that we are blinded by the events that have taken place.

This is because our story is what we have already lived. Healing isn’t. I would ask myself over and over again if healing was possible for me.

When we ask these questions we are forced to answer ourselves because all answers live within, and the more dialogue we have with ourselves the more we learn.

The first thing I had to do was stop replaying my story. The first part of your story is always disempowering. The second part is being written.

Healing can happen but we must be willing to go through the process to overcome the story we believe.