ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A group of five young men in Rockingham County who saved a home from a bad garage fire are now "community heroes."

Representative Mark Walker awarded them for their extraordinary acts of service.

Every month, Walker awards to "6th District Community Heroes" to those who make a difference in the lives around them.

Bethany Fire Department Chief Josh Evans was also honored.

Earlier this month, a Triad couple woke up to the smell of smoke and banging on their door.

The garage was burning, and flames were 15 to 20-feet-high.

The firefighters who saved their home were all under 21 and were trained in high school through the "Public Safety Academy."

“The concern, courage, wit and passion shown by these young men is unrivaled,” Walker said. “The lessons Bethany Fire Department Chief Josh Evans has instilled in them at such a young age are invaluable. These multi-industry partnerships educate, strengthen and protect our community.”