'I love to dance' | Young Ukrainian competitive dancers highlight their progress in Greensboro

The two young dancers under the age of 13 currently train at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio. Next month, they will be competing in two dance national competitions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ongoing war in Ukraine has brought many refugees to the U.S.

That includes two young and talented competitive dancers who now live in Greensboro.

"I love to dance because my parents dance too," said Matvii Skaskiv.

They moved here a year ago and are now preparing to compete in two national competitions. They told WFMY News 2 how dance has helped strengthen their families amid the devastation back home.

"It was a hobby and then I loved it and started dancing every day again and again and it's like a part of my life," said Yelyzaveta Bondarenko.

They train for competitive competitions at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Greensboro. A place that began hosting Ukrainians after Russia invaded their home country.

"There were bombs or rocket(s) coming into the city and it's very hard (not to) to not cry and have those emotions inside you," said Bondarenko.

Both children and their families moved to Greensboro amid the fighting last summer.

Their parents, who used to be professional dancers, began teaching lessons at Fred Astaire.

"The owner of this studio who are also our friends are also from Ukraine," said Dmitriy Bondarenko. "And when we had a decision (to make) with my wife to move out of Ukraine because of (our) three children and we had to find a safe place for them."

Their expertise in dance grew on the two young children. It's even helped them all better handle the devastation in Ukraine.

"Sometimes from school I come, I have like after (a) test or something and I'm stressing and I come to dance and it relaxes me," said Yelyzaveta Bondarenko.

They've already competed in Ukraine and in the U.S. Now they're preparing for competitions in Orlando and New York next month hoping to win and make their families proud.