GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro hotspot for decades closed Sunday night. Your House restaurant posted a sign saying "Closed, thank you for 55 great years."

The restaurant owners posted on Facebook that the decision was made last minute this week, but they did not share why they decided to close.

Their Battleground Avenue location has been serving the Triad since 1965. Fans and patrons of the eatery shared their sadness on Facebook.

