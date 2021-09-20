Your vaccination card is good for one free ticket to the High Point Rockers game

The High Point Rockers hosts two vaccination nights this week at Truist Point.

The High Point Rockers will turn your COVID-19 vaccination card into a free ticket for one of their home games on Tuesday or Wednesday at Truist Point.

Fans will present their COVID-19 vaccination card at the box office on either night to receive an outfield box seat ticket. The vaccination card is good for one free ticket and is redeemable only on the day of the game.

The High Point Rockers hosted previous vaccination nights to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact our complete return to normalcy, we want to encourage more area residents to get vaccinated and maybe a Rockers ticket can be the incentive to do just that,” Rockers Team President, Pete Fisch said.