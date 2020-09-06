You've apologized, but aren't forgiven. Now, what?

Some apologies aren't accepted. Here are tips on what to do if you're apology isn't accepted.

We've been talking about apologies on the Four 2 Five the past couple of days. We've talked about what makes a good apology and why some apologies aren't accepted. Today on the Four 2 Five, we want to wrap our mini-series by answering the question - what to do if you're apology isn't accepted?

If the person tells you that your apology isn't accepted then you can show them that you mean what you said. You can right the wrong. You can correct the offending behavior. By taking action, this shows the person that you mean your apology.

You might also give them some time, some space, so breathing room. It's natural to want to be forgiven so you both can move forward, but sometimes the other person needs some space.

After giving them time, a few days or a few weeks, and after fixing the problem or situation then you might want to talk to them again. You might want to say something like, "It's been a few weeks that we talked about this situation. I remember that you said you need some time and space, which I've respected. During this time, I fixed the problem (you might want to specify how you fixed it). I hope that you noticed. And I'd like to know how you're feeling about my apology now." Hopefully, they'll accept your apology. If they refuse to accept your apology, it's time for you to consider letting the friendship or relationship go.