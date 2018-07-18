RALEIGH (WFMY) - Doris Hogue always wanted a cabin in the mountains. After she won a $4 million prize playing the NC Education Lottery Monday, the Jamestown woman will be able to fulfill that dream.

“That’s where my husband is from,” Hogue said. “We want a small cabin so we can have a mountain getaway.”

Hogue stopped by the Pantry Shop on East Kivett Drive in High Point and bought a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket for her husband. Hogue says her husband isn't in good health and playing scratch-off tickets brings him joy.

Her husband scratched the ticket and saw they'd won. She didn't believe it at first.

“He scratched it and then asked me, ‘What are we going to do with all this money?’” Hogue said. “I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He showed me the ticket and all I could think is, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ I didn’t sleep at all last night I was so excited.”

Hogue claimed the winnings Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, taking a lump sum of $2.4 million. After required taxes, she took home $1,692,030.

100X The Cash launched in February with three top prizes of $4 million. One top prize remains.

