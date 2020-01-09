An update on downtown Greensboro's hotel construction

We get the latest from Downtown Greensboro Inc's Zack Matheny.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ask Zack Matheny of Downtown Greensboro Inc if there are too many hotels in the area and he is quick to respond.

"I would argue that we are late in the game of getting these type hotels in the downtown region. If you look at other markets that are attractive to business travelers they all have hotels in the heart of the cities so the patrons can get the full flavor of the area and be within walking distance of shops and restaurants," said Matheny.

If that's the case we are making incredible headway between a Hyatt Place, a Westin, a Hampton Inn, an AC hotel and more popping up in the coming months and years.