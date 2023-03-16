Zack's Hot Dogs temporarily closed after kitchen fire

Zack's Hot Dogs announced in a Facebook post that their restaurant in downtown Burlington was closed after a small fire broke out in their kitchen Thursday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fire in Burlington closed a popular eatery Thursday.

They advised customers to visit their second location on Garden Road.

Burlington Fire Department said there was a small fire on the cooker and the health inspector will have to investigate before they will be able to reopen.

