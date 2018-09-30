GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- One of the many restaurants who is making a difference after Hurricane Florence is Zaxby's!

Through the generosity of guests across the 600 participating locations, including 16 locations in the Piedmont Triad area, combined with corporate donations $135,00 was raised.

The fundraiser took place on Thursday, Sept. 20.

All of the money raised will go towards American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.

Guests are encouraged to continue donating to the American Red Cross at redcross.org/zaxbys for ongoing relief.

List Of Zaxby's Restaurants In The Piedmont Triad Area That Participated

-1425 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington

-3895 Brian Jordan Place, High Point

-3501 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

-1205 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro

-1657 New Garden Road, Greensboro

-1827 N. Main St., High Point

-2502 Battleground Ave., Greensboro

-3840 Oxford Station Way, Winston-Salem

-5211 Walkertown Commons Circle, Walkertown

-1148 Randolph St., Thomasville

-3179 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem

-540 CC Camp Road, Elkin

-1830 West US Highway 421, Wilkesboro

-100 Bantiff Way, Greensboro

-4630 West Market St., Greensboro

-212 Ingram Drive, King

