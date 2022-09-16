'Zero-tolerance' policy against violence issued in Alamance-Burlington Schools

With less than a month into the school year, ABSS has already investigated three separate violent threats this school year.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — This school year, there have been three separate threats of school violence in the Alamance-Burlington School System.

This prompted the district to take to social media, sharing that they will not stand for threats of violence.

Superintendent, Dr. Dain Butler is new to the district this school year.

In a one-minute video, published to YouTube on Friday afternoon, he says the district will have a zero tolerance policy if a student threatens or puts an adult or classmate in danger.

Dr. Butler says possession of weapons, assault on staff or adults, fighting or drug possession will lead to very strong consequences.

“All of these will result in a long-term suspension and possibly expulsion from school. We can do better than this, and we will do better,” said Dr. Butler.

So far, this school year, there have been three separate threats at separate Alamance-Burlington schools.

Two of those incidents happened on Wednesday when a student threatened to bring a gun to Turrentine Middle School and a bomb threat was called into Smith Elementary.

Burlington Police are still investigating the most recent incidents, but so far have not located a threat at either school.

"These are things that are happening across the country, right? But we want to make sure that they are minimized here in the Alamance Burlington school system,” said Alamance-Burlington Schools PIO, Les Atkins, “So his message is very clear today, and that's zero tolerance when it comes to violence or the threat of violence on our school campuses.”

Parents seem to support the superintendent’s message.

One parent from Eastlawn Elementary said, "I think it's wonderful that they are being strict about it.”

Parents with students at Turrentine middle had similar reactions, saying, "I'm glad that I'm glad that they did stepped up and send a message out because with all that's going on is this is very scary for us parents,” said Sequoia Eubanks.

"We shouldn't have we shouldn't have The violence here at school I think that they put up a notification, it should put a warning at all students so they would be less likely to bring a firearm or weapons to school,” said Jeff Johnson.

The district says they will be very open and transparent with parents this year regarding incidents at schools.