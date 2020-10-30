x
Zeta-caused North Carolina landslide creates 90-mile detour near McDowell County

McDowell County Emergency Management said the landslide occurred early Friday about half a mile north of the U.S. 221 intersection with N.C. Highway 226.
LENOIR, N.C. — Emergency officials say a landslide caused by Tropical Storm Zeta has blocked a North Carolina road, severing access between mountain counties and forcing motorists to take a 90-mile detour. 

News outlets report McDowell County Emergency Management said the landslide occurred early Friday about half a mile north of the U.S. 221 intersection with N.C. Highway 226. 

The landslide cut off access between Mitchell and McDowell counties. 

The N.C. Department of Transportation set up a 90-mile detour requiring northbound drivers take Interstate 40 West to I-240 West to I-26 West to U.S. 19E east to its intersection with N.C. 226 in Mitchell County. 

