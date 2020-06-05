WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The alumni of a Winston-Salem high school say they're not letting a little pandemic get in the way of their reunion.

RJ Reynolds High School's graduating class of 1960 crossed the threshold 60 years ago and they say they've always taken reunions seriously. So when coronavirus struck around the time they'd have their diamond anniversary, they found a way to make it work.

The 50+ alumni held their reunion on Zoom on May 6. The two-hour virtual reunion features classmates living in over 20 states and Germany.

According to a release, the Reunion Committee Chair Barney BArhardt lives in Greensboro. He worked along with Rusty Vaughn, now living in Albuquerque, and Bill Smith, a classmate in Raleigh.

“Thanks to Zoom, we learned more about our classmates than we likely would have at the on-site event,” said Barnhardt.

