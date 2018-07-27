GREENSBORO, NC -- Stargazers will get a big treat in the Piedmont Friday night. Not only will we see the full moon, but Mars will be exceptionally bright and easy to see.

The full moon peaks on Friday. It will be rising over the southeast horizon at sunset time, which is 8:30pm. This is the best time to get a great view of any full moon. Being low in the sky makes the moon appear a bit larger, and sometimes with a colorful yellow-orange hue. This is because the light passes through more of the atmosphere, getting more scattered in the process.

You can catch a view of the full moon anytime Friday night into the wee hours on Saturday morning. When you do, don't forget to look at Mars as well. It will be right next to the moon, just a little lower and to the right.

Don't miss the full moon tomorrow night. Not only that, but Mars will be right nextdoor. It's brighter than normal right now as it's making it's a little closer to Earth than usual right now. #FullMoon #Mars #astronomy #space pic.twitter.com/GcjKnE99Ry — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) July 27, 2018

Mars is a bit brighter right now than usual. It's in the part of its orbit that is slightly closer to Earth, so it appears a bit brighter and bigger than it usually does. It will still just appear like a very bright star, and won't be anywhere near the size of the full moon.

There will be a few scattered clouds and showers in the area Friday night, but try and catch a glimpse of the sky in between the action.

