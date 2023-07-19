x
Lottery

$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs

Credit: WFMY News 2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Today you buy a lottery ticket, tomorrow you could wake up a billionaire.

According to the NC Education Lottery, this is the seventh time in US history that the Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion.

Winners can decide to get $1 billion as an annuity or $516.8 million in cash.

North Carolina had some big wins during the week, wrote the NC Education Lottery in a press release.

A Mooresville resident bought a $3 ticket and won $50,000 after matching four white balls and the red Powerball. The prize then quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X Multiplier hit.

A Winston-Salem resident also won $50,000 by buying a $2 ticket online.

Other winners include:

  • In Fayetteville with a ticket bought at the Circle K on Cliffdale Road
  • In Leland with a ticket bought at Magnolia Greens Country Store on Grandiflora Drive
  • In Raleigh with a ticket bought at the Bull Market on Norwood Road
  • In Hampstead with a ticket bought at the Speedway on U.S. 17

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Could you be that one?

You can buy Powerball tickets anywhere lottery tickets are sold or online.

