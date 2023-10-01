Stop at Food Lion leads to $1 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A lucky North Carolinian turned $2 into $1 million with a lottery ticket.
The life-changing ticket was purchased at a Food Lion on NC-50 in Garner.
They were one out of the two across the nation who won $1 million. The other winner was from Florida.
A person in New York also won $2 million.
No one won Wednesday's overall jackpot, now it is $700 million, the sixth largest jackpot in Powerball history.
The next drawing is Saturday.
