Stop at Food Lion leads to $1 million prize

The life-changing ticket was purchased at a Food Lion on NC-50 in Garner.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A lucky North Carolinian turned $2 into $1 million with a lottery ticket.

They were one out of the two across the nation who won $1 million. The other winner was from Florida.

A person in New York also won $2 million.

No one won Wednesday's overall jackpot, now it is $700 million, the sixth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The next drawing is Saturday.

