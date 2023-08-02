A lucky North Carolinian is now $1 million richer

A few others achieved the same fate in California, Massachusetts, New York and Wisconsin.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — One North Carolinian woke up a millionaire Wednesday.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville and matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the $1 million.

One person in Texas won $4 million after purchasing a $3 Megaplier ticket.

The $1 million winner from Pineville isn't the only winner from NC. Four others also won $10,000 at:

The Food Lion on Fayetteville Road in Raleigh

The Circle K on N.C 27 West in Sanford

The Sheetz on New Garden Road in Greensboro

The Walmart on U.S. 70 in Newport

Friday’s estimated $1.25 billion jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Mega Millions history and sixth largest in U.S. history.

