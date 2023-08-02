A lucky North Carolinian is now $1 million richer

PINEVILLE, N.C. — One North Carolinian woke up a millionaire Wednesday.
The lucky ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville and matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the $1 million.
A few others achieved the same fate in California, Massachusetts, New York and Wisconsin.
One person in Texas won $4 million after purchasing a $3 Megaplier ticket.
The $1 million winner from Pineville isn't the only winner from NC. Four others also won $10,000 at:
- The Food Lion on Fayetteville Road in Raleigh
- The Circle K on N.C 27 West in Sanford
- The Sheetz on New Garden Road in Greensboro
- The Walmart on U.S. 70 in Newport
Friday’s estimated $1.25 billion jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Mega Millions history and sixth largest in U.S. history.
