1,400 win SC lottery after picking 2-2-2-2

Winners chose the combination 2-2-2-2 for a payout of $3.8 million total statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are one of the 1,400 South Carolina residents who chose the numbers 2-2-2-2 in Sunday night's Pick 4 lottery, you are starting the week out as a winner.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the individual Pick 4 winning tickets are worth either $2,500 or $5,000 depending on the price paid for the ticket. Add all of that up and it amounts to a payout of $3.5 million statewide.

Quadruple number combinations are by far the Lottery’s most popular played sequences and Sunday marks the third time 2 – 2 – 2 – 2 has been drawn by the Lottery. The last time 2 – 2 – 2 – 2 was seen was back in September of 2019.

Winning Pick 4 tickets can be mailed or claimed in person at the Lottery’s claims office at 1309 Assembly St. in Columbia.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing in which to claim their prizes.