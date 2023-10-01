Triad friends win lottery and split $250K prize

Harris Callicutt of High Point and Angela Weeks of Archdale win the first $250,000 prize in a new lottery scratch-off game!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a 2 Wants to Know story about What’s behind billion-dollar prizes in the lottery.

Two friends were the first to win a $250,000 top prize in a new scratch-off game!

Harris Callicutt of High Point and Angela Weeks of Archdale brought the lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Express Mart on North Main Street in Archdale.

They picked up their winnings Wednesday at the lottery headquarters. Weeks and Callicutt received $125,000 each after splitting the funds taking home $89,063 after taxes.

The new scratch-off game debuted in February with three top prizes of $250,000 waiting to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $33 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.