Guilford County woman turns $20 into $100,000 in new lottery game

Ngoc Hanh Bui bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first prize of the new Platinum lottery game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — A High Point woman won $100,000 prize in a new lottery game.

Ngoc Hanh Bui tried her luck on $20 scratch-off and won the first prize of the new game.

She bought her lucky Platinum ticket from the Family Fare on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown and collected her prize of $71,016 after taxes Monday.

Platinum debuted this month with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes still haven't been claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education.