Guilford County woman turns $20 into $100,000 in new lottery game

RALEIGH, N.C. — A High Point woman won $100,000 prize in a new lottery game.
Ngoc Hanh Bui tried her luck on $20 scratch-off and won the first prize of the new game.
She bought her lucky Platinum ticket from the Family Fare on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown and collected her prize of $71,016 after taxes Monday.
Platinum debuted this month with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes still haven't been claimed.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education.
For details on how money $33.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on "Impact" section.