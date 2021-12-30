Wilkes County man wins $100,000 from a $25 scratch-off

Robert Tevepaugh received his lucky Spectacular Riches ticket from his daughter.

A Wilkes County man's Christmas gift of a $25 scratch-off won him $100,000.

Robert Tevepaugh received his lucky Spectacular Riches ticket from his daughter. She bought the ticket on Christmas Day from the Sheetz on South State Street in Yadkinville.

Tevepaugh arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect his winnings. He took home $70,757 after required state and federal taxes.