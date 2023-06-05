Alamance County couple wins $5M in lottery prize

A Mebane couple split a $5 million lottery win after buying a $30 ticket at a gas station.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Angela and Steven Hillis of Mebane tried their luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $5 million prize.

They bought their lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the BP on N.C. 119 South in Mebane.

The couple decided to split their winnings and they both took home a little more than one million each after taxes. They had the option to receive the prize money as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million.

The 200X The Cash game debuted in March of 2022 with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Two $5 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remaining.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $9.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Alamance County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

