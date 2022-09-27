Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize

Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news.

Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win.

“I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek said. “I had to let it sink in over the weekend.”

He won the “rolling jackpot” in the Sept. 14 Carolina Jackpot second-chance drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“I went through all the emotions,” Cheek said. “I’ve been working on some projects, so this makes decisions easier.”

He has plans to continue work on a few remodeling projects in his home with his winnings.

Cheek’s entry was 1 of 13,224,107 entries in the drawing.

He arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to collect his prize, and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $203,689.

NC Education Lottery officials said players get a second chance with their Carolina Jackpot tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts where they are automatically entered into the next drawing.

Officials said the drawing’s rolling jackpot continues to grow with every entry until the next second-chance drawing.

