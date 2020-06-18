Counting Benjamins! | Alamance County man wins $1,067,233 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. — (Editor's note: the attached video is from a previous story)
An Alamance County man is counting benjamins after winning a $1,067,233 Cash 5 jackpot!
According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Dennis Burnette of Graham purchased his lucky Cash 5 ticket from Garrett Road Family Fare on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham.
Burnette's ticket matched all five winning numbers in the June 8 drawing to beat odds of 1 in 962,598.
Burnette claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state taxes, he took home $755,068.
Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile app.
