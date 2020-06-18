Counting Benjamins! | Alamance County man wins $1,067,233 Cash 5 jackpot

According to the NC Education Lottery, Dennis Burnette purchased his lucky Cash 5 ticket from Garrett Road Family Fare on Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. in Durham.

An Alamance County man is counting benjamins after winning a $1,067,233 Cash 5 jackpot!

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Dennis Burnette of Graham purchased his lucky Cash 5 ticket from Garrett Road Family Fare on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham.

Burnette's ticket matched all five winning numbers in the June 8 drawing to beat odds of 1 in 962,598.

Burnette claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state taxes, he took home $755,068.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile app.