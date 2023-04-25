Alamance County woman wins big while shopping for her fajita dinner

“Yay for steak fajitas and forgetting tomato and fajita mix!”

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington woman went to the grocery store for fajita ingredients and left $250,000 richer on Saturday night.

Robin Hicks wanted fajitas for dinner but forgot the key ingredients of fajita mix and tomatoes during her initial run to the grocery store.

So, Hicks went back out to collect the essentials for fajita night. On her way home, she stopped by her favorite local store, Kim’s Mart, to collect a $50 prize.

“I was actually gonna get one of the new $5 tickets,” said Hicks. But, as she was standing in the checkout line, a 20x The Cash ticket from the NC Education Lottery seemed to change her mind.

“I’d only played the 20X The Cash one other time,” said Hicks. This one “ended up being the big one!”

Hicks claimed her prize on Monday in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, she left with $178,126.

“Yay for steak fajitas and forgetting tomato and fajita mix!” joked Hicks.

Hicks will be using the money to make sure that she and her mother have paid off all their bills.

The $5 game launched in February with eight $250,000 top prizes. Four remain to be won.

