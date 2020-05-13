WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Winston-Salem won $250,000 in the Carolina lottery Tuesday.

Anthony Green claimed his prize in Raliegh, North Carolina after scratching off all six of the top prizes in the "Carolina Black" game. He will net $176,876 after state and federal taxes.

Green purchased his ticket from the Hospital Family Fare on West 1st Street in Winston-Salem. Since all top prizes have been claimed, the lottery said will begin steps to end the game.

RELATED: Get ready! SSI recipients get stimulus payment May 13

RELATED: Your stimulus payment less than you expected? Here's why.

RELATED: VERIFY: How to make sure your stimulus check is real