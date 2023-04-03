Archdale woman uses lottery money to pay off her car

Catie Haney won $150,000 from a Super Loteria scratch-off ticket. Haney said she plans to pay off her car and spend the rest of the money buying a home.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One Triad woman is $150,000 richer!

While playing one of her favorite scratch-off games, 28-year-old Catie Haney of Archdale was lucky enough to win enough money to pay off the loan on her brand-new car.

Haney said she brought the last three Super Loteria scratch-off tickets at a store on North Main Street called Zingo Express.

“I just start scratching everything off,” she said, “and I am like no way. I was in disbelief.”

The win couldn't have come at a better time for her.

“I actually had to buy a new car this year, because my car was so old that it was basically falling apart on me,” Haney said.

She faced years of payments, but not anymore.

“I am going to actually pay it off next week,” she said.

Haney took home $106,876 after taxes.

After paying off her car, she plans to put the rest of her winnings toward buying a home.

The Super Loteria game launched in April last year with seven top prizes of $150,000. After Haney’s win, two remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs help the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $8.3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Randolph County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

