Asheboro man’s wife buys lucky lottery ticket for his birthday

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man’s wife bought him a birthday gift he’ll never forget.

Charles Cagle’s wife bought him a $20 Mega 7’s scratch-off ticket that turned out to be a $100,000 prize winner.

“My wife bought the ticket for my birthday,” said Cagle. “It’s the 29th. I’ll be 79.”

The lucky ticket came from the Ready Mart on South Fayetteville Street in Asheboro. Cagle scratched the ticket at home and immediately called his wife.

“I called her and told her she needed to look at something,” said Cagle. “We sat silent for a minute to make sure, then we were really happy.”

After state and federal taxes, he took home just over $71,000.

Cagle is still in shock over his big win.

“When it’s in the bank, I’ll believe it,” said Cagle, a retired golf course superintendent.

He plans to pay bills with his winnings.