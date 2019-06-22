RALEIGH, N.C. — The lucky numbers 0-0-0-0 in Saturdays Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $7.8 million win for lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the game!

The drawing produced 2,014 winning tickets that reflected all four numbers.

The games top prize of $5,000 will go to players that hold one of the 1,002 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing.

A 2,500 prize will be rewarded to players who hold one of the 1,012 winning 50 cent tickets.

The winning numbers (0-0-0-0) are referred to as ‘Quads’ among players of the pick 4 game.

Quads are usually some of the most popular combinations of numbers played. The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.

Prizes can be claimed at one of the six lottery regional offices. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lottery officials say winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

In lieu of the large number of winners, officials say players should expect extended waiting times to complete their claims if they choose to visit a regional office on Monday and Tuesday.

Pick 4 players must bring a Photo ID and proof of their Social Security number to complete their claims. Prizes can also be claimed by mail.

For more information on how to make a claim, go to the N.C. Education Lottery website or call Customer Services at (877) 962-7529.

Office Locations

2728 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, N.C. 27604

16-G Regent Park Blvd., Asheville, N.C., 28806

5029-A West W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, N.C. 28269

20A Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, N.C. 27407

2790 Dickinson Ave., Suite A, Greenville, N.C. 27834

123 North Cardinal Extension Drive, Suite 140, Wilmington, N.C. 28405.

RELATED: Asheboro Man Comes Forward to Claim $133K Cash 5 Jackpot From February Drawing

RELATED: No, NC's Powerball Jackpot Winner is NOT Trying to Give You Money

RELATED: 'I've Won the Whole Dang Thing!' Winner of $344M Powerball Played Fortune Cookie Numbers

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users