Charlotte man wins $1 million playing the lottery

The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native John Gerenza's still in disbelief after winning $1 million on a whim while playing the lottery.

Gerenza went to the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street for a cigar he'd been craving. While in the store, he decided to play the Powerball, too. Talk about a good decision. The $2 ticket he walked out with landed Gerenza a $1 million prize.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

"Obviously I was ecstatic," he said. "We still don't believe it, actually."

Gerenza said he'd like to use some of his winnings to take a relaxing, family vacation at the beach. And maybe enjoy a cigar or two, of course.

