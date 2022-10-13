Charlotte man plans to buy a Cadillac with his lottery winnings

Claude Walkup says he went home to catch the last part of the Panthers game and scratch his ticket. He still can't believe he won the jackpot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man says he plans to buy himself a new car after taking home a $200,000 prize on a new scratch-off game in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Claude Walkup stopped by the Murphy USA on Ashley Road last Sunday and the decision to buy a ticket changed his life. Walkup bought a ticket for the new THE PRICE IS RIGHT scratch-off game after watching the Panthers game. After enduring what wound up being the last game of Matt Rhule's tenure, Walkup scratched his ticket and couldn't believe what he saw.

His ticket was the first $200,000 winner in the brand-new game.

"I'm still having problems processing it," Walkup said. "Nothing like this has ever happened to me before."

The 62-year-old said he's still in awe of what just happened, but he's already got plans for at least some of his winnings. His dream car.

"I've always loved Cadillacs," he said. "Now I can get myself a new one."

NC Education Lottery officials say there are three $200,000 prizes left to be claimed on THE PRICE IS RIGHT.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts