Someone has a NC lottery ticket work more than $400,000 and it's going to expire Monday, July 8, according to lottery officials. The ticket as purchased in January at the Circle K on South Main Street in Lillington. The winning numbers were drawn on January 9.

Winning numbers: 7-22-23-29-32; jackpot: $487,105.

And if you haven't checked the calendar that's six days from today (Tuesday, July 2). Lottery rules give winners 180 days to claim their prize after the jackpot is announced.

Call your friends and family, if you think they've won because his ticket needs to be presented at lottery headquarters by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 8.

Lottery officials urge you to check the places where you usually keep your tickets and leave no stone unturned. It’s time to clean out your car and glove compartment, organize your junk drawers and nightstands, and turn out the pockets on your favorite jeans. Look everywhere!

It's worth your time and anyone you know who plays the lottery to search high and low. There's $487,105 waiting on the winner.

